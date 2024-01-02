Colorado mother accused of murdering two of her kids appears in London court

A Colorado Springs, Colo., mother arrested in the UK for murdering two of her children appeared in court on New Year’s Day, with an extradition hearing pending.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London after being nabbed on Sunday in London’s Kensington section by officers of the National Crime Agency’s national extradition unit. Her bail was set at $10 million.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Jan. 29 as Singler faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Singler seemingly disappeared last week as police in Colorado were getting set to arrest her in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. The children were found slain on Dec. 19 when police came to investigate a report of a burglary, which turned out to be false. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were wounded nearby.

The daughter spent several days in the hospital and has since been released. Police did not share who is taking care of her now or where she went other than to say the girl “is safe and accounted for in the Colorado Springs area and is being cared for,” a spokesperson told KUSA-TV.

While Singler was being treated as a crime victim, she cooperated with police. But as they closed in, she disappeared. Other than saying she was arrested without incident, police gave no details of the bust.

Singler had been in an extended legal battle over custody of the three children she shared with her ex-husband, Kevin Wenz.

Wenz’s family issued a statement through an attorney while the search for his ex-wife was still underway.

“Mr. Wentz and his family are currently in a tremendous amount of grief and shock,” lawyer Rex Harris said in the statement obtained by KKTV-TV.

Colorado Springs police said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities on both sides of the Pond said a press conference would be held with more information at some point in the future.

