Colorado mother crashes SUV into wall, leaves it hanging 'precariously' with young child in backseat: police

A Colorado mother is facing child abuse charges after she allegedly recklessly drove her SUV into a retaining wall, leaving it hanging precariously with her 4-year-old child in the backseat.

Body camera footage, released by the Boulder Police Department, showed the moment when officers and fire crews rescued a 4-year-old child after a serious crash.

Authorities said that the two officers responded to 30th Street and Valmont Road on Tuesday evening to investigate a vehicle that crashed and was hanging "precariously" on a retaining wall.

Boulder Police Department officers were called to 30th Street and Valmont Road for a report of a vehicle that crashed and was hanging off a wall.

In body camera footage, the first responders are seen racing to the SUV and quickly locating the Lexus SUV.

"Upon arrival, the crew found the vehicle unstably positioned along a retaining wall with the adult driver still inside," police said in a X post.

The Boulder Police Department said that the Lexus SUV was "precariously' hanging off the embankment.

Officers with the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder Fire and Rescue worked together to stabilize the silver SUV.

The first responders stabilized the hood of the SUV and the woman and her child were able to safely leave the vehicle, police said.

"Luckily, both passengers were unharmed. Incidents like this involve many moving pieces (sometimes literally) and vehicle extrication is a skill that BFR firefighters routinely practice and use," the department said.

The mother was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse.

Authorities are also investigating the possibility that the driver had a "medical event," police said.





