Colorado mother pleads guilty to faking her daughter’s illness prior to death

A Colorado mother who pretended her daughter was terminally — so she could reap the benefits — has reached a plea agreement in connection with the girl’s 2017 death.

Kelly Turner on Monday pleaded guilty to felony theft, felony charity fraud, and child abuse negligently causing death, according to the district attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District. She’d previously been facing counts of murder and abuse in the case.

When her daughter, Olivia Gant, dubbed “Batgirl” by her community, died in August 2017, it was initially believed she had finally succumbed to the series of health issues she suffered throughout her short life. Just months later, Turner was accused of faking the 7-year-old’s illnesses so she could enjoy gifts and donations from Make-a-Wish foundation and perks from other charities.

Investigators said Turner went as far as fooling doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado into providing unnecessary and what were likely life-threatening medical procedures for Olivia.

The disgraced mother previously claimed her daughter had been diagnosed with neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy, a condition that attacks the body’s vital organs. Olivia’s health problems ultimately earned her the attention of both the Make-a-Wish Foundation and DaVita Inc. — a Denver based dialysis company — who teamed up to help the girl play out of her dreams of battling alongside Batman.

Turner also allegedly received nearly $600,000 in Medicaid benefits and donations from charities and GoFundMe donors, according to the indictment.

An investigation was launched into Olivia’s death in 2018 — after Turner started seeking out medical treatment for another daughter. She claimed the girl had cancer, which was ultimately determined to be untrue. Olivia’s body was exhumed amid the probe and an autopsy was performed, though the cause of death was inconclusive.

According to her first death certificate, she had chronic intestinal failure, autism and seizure disorder. Several physicians and doctors however told investigators they could not find any evidence to corroborate any of the illnesses Turner claimed her daughter had. What’s more, none of the conditions she did have should have resulted in the girl’s death.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9. She faces a maximum of 16 years for the charge of child abuse resulting in death and another 10 years for the charge of felony theft, and three years for the charge of charitable fraud.