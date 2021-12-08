Colorado mountains to see first big snow
The first major winter storm of the season will take aim on the Colorado Mountains with some locations receiving a foot or more.
The high court's conservatives pressed Maine on how it draws a line between religious and secular schools in its taxpayer-funded tuition program.
Donning a red and white Santa-inspired outfit, 3-year-old Kaavia James was hesitant to get onstage with her fellow classmates for their school's annual holiday show
L.A. Pizza Hut customers are being hit with an extra charge to help recover "the increased cost of operations in the state of California."
Justin Gaethje thinks this refined version of himself would give Dustin Poirier more problems than the one who lost in 2018.
A Florida ethics panel on Wednesday announced it has found probable cause that Democratic candidate for governor Nikki Fried violated state law for failing to properly disclose her income on financial forms. The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Fried, who is also the state agriculture commissioner, did not correctly disclose lobbying income on financial forms from 2017 and 2018. A Republican Party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June after Fried amended her filings to reflect the previously unreported income.
The U.K. government prioritized evacuation of animals over people in imminent danger from the Taliban during the U.K.’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan, a whistleblower has alleged.
In 'It Can't Happen Here,' Sinclair Lewis foresaw not only that a coup would come from the right, but that it would come clothed in populist rhetoric.
The Duchess of Cambridge made a festive arrival for her community carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would send ideas to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the Ukraine crisis. The two leaders used Tuesday's call to set out their opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is braced for a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops close to its border. Biden warned Putin that the West would impose "strong economic and other measures" on Moscow if it invaded, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward.
A scuba diving Youtuber discovered the car of Erin Foster, who went missing along with Jeremy Bechtel in 2000. Police have reopened the cold case.
This year, Christmas falls on a weekend, meaning Monday, Dec. 27 will be a federal holiday. Federal benefits are not paid on federal holidays. See: Will Social Security Offices Be Closed for the...
Skilyr Hicks, who at age 14 impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent with her performance of an original song and poignant story of losing her father, died Monday in Liberty, South Carolina. She was 23. Her death was confirmed by her younger sister Breelyn Hicks in a Facebook post this morning. Earlier, TMZ reported […]
In a new interview, the"Morning Show" star discusses her career, the tabloids, social media, haters of her vaccine stance and the "jarring" "Friends" reunion.
On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez took to her Instagram stories to share two new photos. The media personality posed alongside her son, Niko Gonzalez in a black blazer dress.
"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said
A scuba diving YouTuber may have cracked the cold case of two Tennessee teens who disappeared 21 years ago after discovering the car they were last seen in at the bottom of a river.
Chelsea drew 3-3 away at Zenit St. Petersburg as a last-gasp equalizer from the Russians denied the Blues top spot in Group H and gave them a much tougher route in the UEFA Champions League last 16.
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt disagrees with the order of the final College Football Playoff rankings.