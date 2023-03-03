A Colorado murder suspect was detained at the Ysleta port of entry as he attempted to walk across the bridge into the U.S., officials said.

A 32-year-old man, whose name was not released, attempted to cross into the U.S. on Tuesday at the Ysleta port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. The man, who is a lawful permanent resident, arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes.

Officers discovered the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with a Colorado homicide case. The warrant was issued by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado, officials said.

More:CBP officers seize hundreds of pounds of drugs over 7 days at El Paso ports of entry

Officers then used biometric verification to confirm the man's identity and the active warrant, officials said.

The man was detained by officers and turned over to local law enforcement pending extradition to Colorado, officials said.

"The tireless work of CBP officers helps keep our nation safe," CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said in a statement. "Helping our law enforcement partners locate and apprehend wanted people is an integral part of our work."

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Colorado murder suspect detained at El Paso port of entry