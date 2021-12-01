Colorado Newspaper Apologizes For The Embarrassment That Is Boebert With Stinging Op-Ed

The Denver Post editorial board did what Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has so far refused to do and offered a sincere apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The newspaper has “mostly tried to ignore” conspiracy theory-endorsing Boebert’s antics since she was elected to Congress in 2020 because “they add little to the public discourse,” it wrote in a stinging editorial Monday.

But the Donald Trump acolyte’s recent Islamophobic attacks on Omar — and her subsequent non-apology to her fellow congresswoman — had “crossed a line,” it said. The board was “embarrassed a Colorado representative is engaged in widening” divisions in the country.

Omar “deserved nothing short of a full apology” but Boebert “is clearly incapable of remorse or reflection, so as her fellow Coloradans — a beautiful place of tolerance and respect, diversity and freedom — we will help her, the board wrote.

“We apologize to the Congresswoman and to the Muslim community for Boebert’s insensitive remarks,” it added. “Such remarks, no matter how innocently intended, have no place in American discourse.”

Read The Denver Post’s full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

