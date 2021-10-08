Colorado has ninth-highest gas prices, AAA says

Robert Davis | The Center Square
·2 min read

Colorado has the ninth highest gas prices in the nation at an average of $3.53 per gallon of regular grade gas, according to AAA.

The average represents a decrease of more than 7 cents per gallon since last month, but is still around 30 cents above the national average, the survey shows. At this time last year, Colorado motorists paid an average of $2.26 for a gallon of gas.

Mid-grade and premium gas users are spending an average of $3.86 and $4.15 per gallon, respectively. A year ago, the cost of each grade was $2.58 and $2.86. Diesel now costs an average of $3.45 per gallon, up $1.26 from a year ago.

Areas such as Longmont, Boulder, Pueblo, and Vail have higher average gas prices than Colorado’s statewide average. Vail leads all areas tracked by AAA with an average price of $3.79.

Meanwhile, more populated areas like Denver and Fort Collins had lower than average gas prices, at $3.49 and $3.47, respectively.

Despite increasing production, Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, estimates that COVID-19 concerns and supply chain disruptions are the primary culprits for the elevated gas prices.

“There may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed,” he said in a statement.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the total domestic gasoline output increased by more than 200,000 barrels of crude oil last week. However, the average price per barrel remains near $75, which is keeping gas prices elevated across the country.

AAA found that the national average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents to $3.20 last month, the highest average since October 2014. The price is also $1.02 higher than this time last year.

AAA says prices could begin to decline if OPEC agrees to produce an additional 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day in November. The group previously agreed to a 400,000 barrel per day increase back in June that is scheduled to end in April 2022.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Colorado, State

Original Author: Robert Davis | The Center Square

Original Location: Colorado has ninth-highest gas prices, AAA says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crash in Westminster left car hanging about 20 feet above ground

    Crews brought in special equipment to rescue an 85-year-old man involved in a crash Friday morning in Carroll County, Maryland State Police said. State troopers and fire department crews were called around 11 a.m. to a parking lot behind the Phyllis Green Professional Building in the 800 block of Washington Road in Westminster, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and went through a fence and a retaining wall that separates the parking lot from a ravine.

  • Blake Shelton Trash-Talks Fellow 'Voice' Coaches, Reserves Real Zinger For Kelly Clarkson

    The country star predicted this season of the NBC singing show is going "to be a gimme for me" -- and let his co-coaches know hilariously why.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • India sells struggling Air India back to Tata conglomerate

    Tea-to-software Indian giant Tata is buying back Air India, 89 years after founding it as Tata Air and half a century following its nationalisation, the government said Friday.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • One man's shopping trip turned scavenger hunt shows how the supply-chain crisis has created an 'everything shortage'

    What should have been a quick errand turned into a multihour, multistore scavenger hunt that demonstrates how the shipping crisis changed shopping.

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Natural gas prices spike as gun-shy shale producers hold back

    Climate change pressure has slowed fossil fuel investments.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • Apple Is Building a Massive New Campus Straddling L.A. and Culver City

    Apple, signaling its major entertainment-industry ambitions, is significantly boosting its L.A. footprint: The tech giant said it’s building two new facilities, along the border of Culver City and the City of Los Angeles, that will serve as its headquarters for the region. The complex will encompass more than 550,000 square feet once completed. An Apple […]

  • Mukesh Ambani: Asia's richest man to launch 7-Eleven in India

    The first store is set to open in the western city of Mumbai on Saturday.

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • China power cuts: Coal miners ordered to boost output, say reports

    Millions of Chinese homes and businesses have been hit by power cuts in recent weeks.

  • Where does the UK get its gas and is it facing a shortage this winter?

    A surge in gas prices has prompted fears of hard times ahead - but how bad could it get?

  • Natural Gas Giant Gazprom Is Having a Moment. Why It Might Last for a While.

    Gazprom, the Russian state-owned natural gas giant, has seen its stock rally as prices in its core European Union market soar.

  • Dash for gas sparks oil switch, pushes more suppliers to brink

    Soaring gas prices are forecast to drive a switch to oil and put more energy suppliers in Britain out of business, while industry groups called on Thursday for government action to ensure there is no supply interruption this winter. Natural gas prices, particularly in Europe, have rocketed this year due to lower-than-usual stocks, reduced supply from Russia, the onset of colder temperatures and infrastructure outages. Record high energy prices in Britain and in Spain have already caused some industrial companies, such as steelmakers and fertiliser plants, to curtail production and even led to warnings of food shortages this winter.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Gas Prices Are High Now. Just Wait for the Holidays.

    Gas prices are averaging a dollar more than they did last year, roughly $3.25 vs. $2.25—a downside of the reopening. As far back as July, economist Wendy Edelberg forecast Americans would be paying less at the pump. Then, late last month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that inflation probably will start heading down in the new year.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.