Colorado officer found guilty in Elijah McClain death

A Colorado officer has been found guilty in the death of Elijah McClain, who was pinned down before a medic injected him with ketamine and he died.

A jury unanimously convicted officer Randy Roedema of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Another officer, Jason Rosenblatt, facing the same charges was acquitted.

Prosecutors had accused both officers of using excessive force during a stop of the unarmed black man in 2019.

Under Colorado law, Roedema now faces possible prison time and a fine.

He was suspended without pay from the Aurora Police Department, while Mr Rosenblatt was fired in 2020.

Mr McClain, a 23-year-old autistic massage therapist, was walking home from a corner shop when three white police officers confronted him after an emergency caller reported a "sketchy" person in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

He was wearing a balaclava, which his family has said protected him from chronic chills due to his anaemia.

Listening to music on his headphones, he had initially ignored officers' calls for him to stop walking.

Body camera footage of the incident shows him pleading with officers that he did nothing wrong before they wrestle him to the ground and place him in a chokehold.

After officers called for assistance, a medic injected Mr McClain with ketamine to sedate him.

Mr McClain went limp, stopped breathing and never regained consciousness. He was declared brain-dead three days later.

Lawyers for the officers argued they had no choice but to forcefully subdue him after he resisted them.

They also argued that it was the ketamine that killed Mr McClain, and that the paramedics are responsible for his death.

An autopsy report in September 2022 concluded that he had died from "complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint".

The death of Mr McClain faced renewed scrutiny after George Floyd's murder.