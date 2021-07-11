Colorado police arrest four people and seize multiple guns in apparent 'Las Vegas-style shooting' plot

Authorities in Denver arrested four people and seized over a dozen firearms from hotel rooms near the location of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game over the weekend.

On Friday, law enforcement responded to a "suspicious occurrence" at the Maven Hotel, located less than a mile from Coors Field. After executing two search warrants, Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, were placed into custody, police wrote on Saturday. A total of 16 long guns, body armor, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the rooms, and officials speculated that a "Las Vegas-style shooting" plot was averted, multiple sources told the Denver Post.

One of the suspects, who was not identified by name, reportedly wrote on Facebook that he was going to “go out in a big way" following a recent divorce.

Platt was booked on charges of investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction. Gabriel Rodriguez was also charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance, while Ricardo Rodriguez faced only alleged weapons offenses.

The fourth suspect, Serikawa, was taken into custody on drug charges in addition to an outstanding warrant from another area.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

In October 2017, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old Nevada man, opened fire on a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 60 and injuring more than 500 people. Paddock took his own life before police stormed his hotel room and found multiple firearms equipped with bump stocks, plastic shoulder stock replacements that simulate automatic fire from a long gun.

Details regarding Paddock's motive for the shooting remain scarce.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

