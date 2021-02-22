Colorado police had no basis to stop unarmed Black man who died in custody: independent probe

FILE PHOTO: People visit a mural ahead of the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death

By Keith Coffman

DENVER (Reuters) - A Colorado police officer had no apparent reasonable grounds to suspect a crime was being committed when he approached an unarmed Black man walking home from a convenience store, and within seconds escalated a stop that led to the man's death, a report by independent investigators released on Monday said.

The City Council in the Denver suburb of Aurora had requested the investigation after the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain attracted renewed scrutiny amid international demonstrations against racism and police killings of Black Americans following the death last May of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Earlier probes by city departments had determined that the officers and paramedics involved in McClain's death had not violated policy and the prosecutor declined to bring charges.

Monday's report resulting from an investigation led by Jonathan Smith, a former head of special litigation for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, concluded that Aurora police "failed to ask basic, critical questions" that would have helped prosecutors determine whether the force used was justified. Police investigators instead asked questions that appeared designed to elicit comments that would exonerate the officers involved, according to the report.

Aurora police and paramedic officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smith's report was to be discussed at an Aurora City Council meeting on Monday.

Mari Newman, an attorney for McClain's family, said in a statement that the independent report "confirms what we have known all along: Aurora police and medics violated Elijah McClain’s civil rights, and Aurora did everything in its power to sweep his murder under the rug."

McClain's family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

According to the 153-page report by Smith and two colleagues - one a former Arizona chief of police and the other a doctor who directs emergency medical services in Alabama - Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard decided in less than 10 seconds after McClain was stopped as he was walking alone late on August 24, 2019 "to turn what may have been a consensual encounter with Mr. McClain into an investigatory stop" without apparent grounds.

McClain went into cardiac arrest after he was subdued by three police officers. Woodyard was the first officer to have responded to a report from a passerby that McClain had been acting suspiciously.

Police restrained McClain using an oxygen-depriving neck hold. Police called paramedics who administered a dose of ketamine, a sedative. McClain died days later in hospital.

The independent investigators concluded that paramedics failed to properly examine McClain before injecting the sedative.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; writing and additional reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; editing by Donna Bryson and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

    The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver released Monday criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man and the department overall for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened. The findings of the investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora released on Monday found “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain in August 2019 after someone reported him as suspicious. One, based on officers' statements to investigators, where police describe a violent, relentless struggle.

  • Xavier Becerra, Biden’s pick for head of HHS, is in trouble for good reason

    The former California attorney general has been rebuked by the Supreme Court and he's simply unqualified to run healthcare in a pandemic.

  • Colorado Police Had No Legal Standing to Stop Elijah McClain: Independent Report

    Family photoThe Aurora, Colorado, police officers who stopped Elijah McClain as he was was walking home from a convenience store—and then put him in a carotid hold in which he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe before injecting him with ketamine—did not have any legal basis for the August 2019 altercation, an independent investigation has concluded.The 157-page report, commissioned by the City of Aurora after McClain’s death drew worldwide condemnation, offered stunning details into the countless missteps involved in the 23-year-old Black massage therapist’s death. Independent investigators concluded in the report released Monday that “the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record. These facts trouble the panel. However, it was not our charge to assess whether misconduct occurred; rather, our task was simply to report what we could learn from the record and make policy recommendations.”Investigators found that McClain’s death happened quickly; however, neither the resident who initially called 911 nor the responding officers even identified the 23-year-old as having committed a crime. “Within seconds of exiting their cars, officers used force on Mr. McClain which they sustained over an extended time period, including two attempted carotid holds,” the report states. “EMS waited almost seven minutes after arriving to interact with Mr. McClain, and their first contact was to administer the sedative ketamine.”“The body-worn camera audio, limited video, and Major Crime’s interviews with the officers tell two contrasting stories,” the report states. “The officers’ statements on the scene and in subsequent recorded interviews suggest a violent and relentless struggle. The limited video, and the audio from the body-worn cameras, reveal Mr. McClain surrounded by officers, all larger than he, crying out in pain, apologizing, explaining himself, and pleading with the officers.”Moreover, the report points the finger at the paramedics who sedated McClain with an inaccurate dose of ketamine “without conducting anything more than a brief visual observation.”After the incident, detectives failed to ask the officers involved basic questions, and instead “the questions frequently appeared designed to elicit specific exonerating ‘magic language’ found in court rulings,” according to the report.“In addition, the report of the Major Crime Unit stretched the record to exonerate the officers rather than present a neutral version of the facts,” the report states. “It is hard to imagine any other persons involved in a fatal incident being interviewed as these officers were.” The city hired a panel of investigators to examine the officers’ and paramedics’ decisions that led to McClain’s Aug. 24 death after intense national scrutiny. In the wake of outrage over George Floyd’s May 2020 death, protesters have called for renewed attention to several fatalities at the hands of police—including McClain’s. His mother, Sheneen McClain, said in a statement after the report’s release that she is “relieved that the truth surrounding the death of her son is finally coming to light.”“The independent investigation that was commissioned and paid for by Aurora makes clear what was already known: Elijah should never have been stopped by the police, never have been arrested, never have been subjected to extreme force by the police and should never have been forcibly injected with ketamine by Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics,” McClain said, adding that Aurora officials violated her son’s constitutional rights and the city is “responsible for Elijah’s tragic death by virtue of its employees’ unlawful and unconscionable actions.”She said the officials who contributed to her son’s death must be terminated. Colorado Attorney General Opens Grand Jury Investigation Into Elijah McClain’s Death“We felt it was important for the public to see the results of the investigation at the same time we received them,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a Monday statement. “We welcomed how comprehensive and thorough the investigators were over the last six months. We are currently reviewing their report and look forward to hearing additional context during their presentation before we comment further. City management will work with the mayor and city council in coming days and weeks to assure the appropriate next steps are taken.”One of the three Aurora officers involved, Jason Rosenblatt, was eventually fired from the suburban Denver force after replying “haha” on a texted photo showing other officers re-enacting one of the chokeholds used on McClain at his memorial site. The other two officers—Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema—have been placed on “non-enforcement” duties.In addition to Monday’s report, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has asked a grand jury to look at the case to determine if any criminal charges are warranted and the Department of Justice is also investigating. Last year, McClain’s family also filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Aurora.According to the official police report, the Aurora Police Department received a call from an unidentified resident at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2019, about a “suspicious Black male wearing a ski mask.”But McClain, who had made the quick grocery run to pick up bottled tea for his cousin and wore an open-faced ski mask because he had anemia, which often made him cold, was unarmed and simply listening to music.The police report states that Woodyard, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene, asked McClain to stop three times. When McClain ignored the commands, Woodyard said he approached the 23-year-old, who allegedly told him: “I have a right to go where I am going.” In response, Woodyard said, “I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious,” before grabbing McClain’s arm.During the 15-minute altercation, the three officers tackled McClain to the ground and put him in a carotid hold after one officer was heard saying: “He’s going for your gun.” In the audio from the officers’ body camera, McClain begs for his life and he repeatedly tells police he couldn’t breathe.“I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff,” McClain is heard saying, after denying he is resisting arrest. “I don’t do any fighting. Why are you attacking me? I don’t even kill flies.”“Let me go, no let me go, I am an introvert, please respect my boundaries that I am speaking,” McClain also told the officers, according to the body-camera footage. When the officers told him to “relax,” McClain stated he was going home.While in the chokehold, McClain passed out, according to the police report.‘Bullies With Badges’: Colorado Takes Another Look at Elijah McClain’s Death in CustodyWhen medical first responders arrived, they injected him with ketamine to sedate him—even though McClain had passed out in the police restraint. He suffered a heart attack in the ambulance and was taken off life support six days later.The report concludes that Aurora paramedics failed to properly examine McClain before injecting him with nearly 500 milligrams of ketamine—a dosage that was “grossly inaccurate” estimation of the 23-year-old’s weight. Investigators state paramedics estimated McClain weighed 190 pounds when he actually weighed about 50 pounds less.“Aurora Fire appears to have accepted the officers’ impression that Mr. McClain had excited delirium without corroborating that impression through meaningful observation or diagnostic examination of Mr. McClain,” the report states.Once loaded into the ambulance, paramedics observed that McClain “did not have a pulse.” Authorities later said he “suffered a cardiac arrest and lifesaving measures were initiated,” according to the police report.McClain was declared brain dead at 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2019. The Adams County Coroner’s Office found that he died from “undetermined causes,” but did not rule on whether the police carotid hold—or the ketamine—might have contributed to his death. Soon after, the district attorney found that the three officers involved were not criminally liable. “In the Panel’s opinion, Major Crime investigators failed to meaningfully investigate the officers’ continued use of force after Mr. McClain was restrained, such as through a closer examination of the officers’ contentions that Mr. McClain continued to resist. Even once it should have been obvious that Mr. McClain was not able to resist or escape, given both that he was handcuffed and in the presence of multiple officers, the officers continued to use pain compliance techniques,” the independent investigation states. “Throughout, there were times when officers could be seen on body-worn camera footage adjusting and intensifying armbars and wrist-locks or pressing down on Mr. McClain’s back or side muscle groups, causing him to cry out in pain while they were on top of him. These appeared to be in response to almost any movement on Mr. McClain’s part. The officers were still discussing maintaining pressure holds right up until Mr. McClain was injected with ketamine—and even though he did not appear to be moving at that time.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak

    With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death. Towns in Italy's north were the first to be hard-hit by the pandemic and put under lockdown, and residents paid tribute to the dead. Italy, with some 95,500 confirmed virus dead, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could be approved by House this week. What happens next?

    “We’re working as quickly and expeditiously as we possibly can.”

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Navy Veteran Dies After Police Allegedly Kneel on His Neck During Mental Health Crisis

    A Filipino American man in Antioch, California has reportedly died after a police officer kneeled on the man's neck. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred during a police intervention last December while the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. Angelo Quinto, 30, had been slipping into episodes of paranoia after he sustained a head injury, his family said.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • Ted Cruz called for state energy regulation despite lauding Texas' lack of regulation 2 years ago

    He praised minimal energy regulation in 2019, but is now changing his tune after Texans received high power bills amid a catastrophic winter storm.

  • Retired Pennsylvania firefighter arrested, accused of throwing extinguisher at Capitol police

    The extinguisher hit three Capitol officers, authorities say, but was not involved in the death of an officer who also was struck by an extinguisher.

  • Justice Department ‘became an arm of the White House’: Bill Barr slammed during Merrick Garland confirmation hearing

    As attorney general, Mr Barr was one of the most loyal members of Mr Trump’s administration until his last month in office