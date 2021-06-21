Colorado police officer, suspect killed in broad daylight shooting

A Colorado police officer and suspect were killed Monday in a gunfire exchange in a shopping district in a Denver suburb.

The Arvada Police Department said an officer was down following a shooting in the city's Olde Town district just around 1 p.m. A suspect died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital after the shooting.

Authorities were securing an area around West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, police said. A CodeRED was issued telling people in the area to shelter in place and call 911 if they see suspicious activity, Fox affiliate KDVR-TV reported.

Residents in the area were evacuated as authorities searched for possible explosives, which is standard protocol, the outlet reported. Nearby businesses were also asked to close early.

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said he was monitoring the situation.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians in the area," he said in a statement.

Olde Town is the city's downtown district and home to various shops, galleries and restaurants, according to the city's website. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A woman who lives nearby where the shooting occurred told the news station she heard three gunshots and saw police vehicles and ambulances respond.

Brady Turner said he was pulling into the Army and Navy store in the area when he noticed police cars driving in behind him and a person on a stretcher being put into an ambulance in between the parking lot and the store. Turner said he took off in his car.

"I just got out of there," the Arvada resident said.

The "large-scale" scene remains active, a police spokesperson said, according to reports.

The city tweeted that City Hall was closed for the remainder of the day and Monday night's City Council meeting had been canceled. The shooting briefly forced a shutdown of a light rail station in the downtown area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.