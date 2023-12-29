Colorado police searching for mother accused of killing two of her young children

Police issued an arrest warrant and are searching for a 35-year-old Colorado mother, accused of killing two of her young children before vanishing, authorities said Thursday.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, will be booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, child abuse and assault when she's caught, according to a statement by Colorado Springs police.

Kimberlee Singler. (Colorado Springs Police Dept.)

Officers responded to a 911 call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point at 12:39 a.m. Dec. 19 and found a girl, 9, and a boy, 7, dead at the scene, police said.

The victims' mother, Singler, and another daughter, 11, were taken to the hospital.

"As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," according to the police statement.

The arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday but police have not been able to find Singler, who was last seen Saturday, officials said.

