Colorado police SUV torched in 'targeted' arson attack under investigation by local, federal authorities

Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspected arson attack after an unoccupied Colorado police department's SUV was torched about a mile and a half from headquarters early Sunday.

A marked vehicle for the Louisville Police Department was set on fire around 2:13 a.m. while it was parked without any occupants at 855 W. Dillon Road in Louisville, a municipality located just about 10 miles southeast of Boulder, Colo.

The department, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is now probing what investigators believed to be a "targeted" incident. Police do not believe there to be any threat to the public, and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

However, the police vehicle itself is a "total loss" and will cost an estimated $70,000 to replace, the department said.

No potential suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who can help identify who may have committed the arson, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Any tips leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.