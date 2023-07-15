Colorado potato beetle: Warning after Hampshire discovery

A warning has been issued to farmers and growers after a pest that poses a serious threat to potato crops was identified in Hampshire.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said a single adult beetle was confirmed as a Colorado potato beetle.

It follows an unrelated outbreak of the beetle in Kent earlier this week.

If not eradicated, Colorado potato beetles can completely strip the leaves from potato plants.

Defra said the confirmation followed a report made by member of the public in Hampshire.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) removed the beetle and is conducting surveys in gardens, potato crops and land around the finding to ensure there are no other Colorado beetles present.

UK Chief Plant Health Officer Nicola Spence said there was "no evidence" of any link to the Kent outbreak, which was the first in the UK since 1977.

"Whilst this pest does not pose a threat to human health, we encourage all growers, farmers, processors and the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings," she added.

The beetle is bright yellow or orange with black stripes and is usually between 8.5 (0.3in) to 11.5mm (0.45in) in length and 3mm (0.1in) in width.

Its larvae is reddish-brown in colour, round and globular, and up to 15mm (0.6n) in length.

Although harmful to plants, they are not a threat to human or animal health and can be be imported from continental Europe as "hitchhikers" on non-host plants, such as leafy vegetables and salad.

