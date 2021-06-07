Colorado principal resigns after students posted a photo reenacting George Floyd's murder in the school parking lot

Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado. Google Maps

Rachel Ayers, the principal of Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado, resigned on Monday, according to the Daily Camera.

Students at Mead High School posted photos online of them imitating George Floyd's murder last month.

The photo of the reenactment circulated on social media.

A principal at a Colorado high school reportedly resigned on Monday after students were pictured reenacting George Floyd's murder in the school parking lot.

The resignation of Rachel Ayers, the principal of Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado, was announced to parents in a letter from St. Vrain Valley School District Superintendent Don Haddad.

"I want to thank her for her lengthy service to the Mead High community for the past 12 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, and I wish Mrs. Ayers the very best in her future endeavors," Haddad wrote in the letter, which was shared with Insider.

Ayers' resignation comes three weeks after a photo circulated on social media showing three students reenacting Floyd's death.

In the photo, obtained by CBS Denver, a student wearing blackface laid on the ground while another student knelt on their neck. A third student was seen with their knee on the student's back.

The St. Vrain Valley School District said in May that it was investigating the incident, but it remains unclear if the students were disciplined.

A spokesperson for the school district told Insider that student discipline information is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

