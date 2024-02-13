Colorado processing 2023 income tax returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Revenue’s taxation division is now processing 2023 income tax returns.

The tax filing deadline on April 15, but the state offers an automatic six-month extension for filing as long as the payment obligations are satisfied by April 15.

The Department is ready to process state income tax returns. We are committed to processing returns and refunds for Colorado taxpayers in a timely and professional manner. We know many are eager to receive their refunds as quickly as possible. Brendon Reese, taxation senior director

Taxpayers can file their taxes either online or by mail. Click here to file your taxes directly through the Colorado Revenue website. Officials also recommend using an individual income tax-accepted software, to cut down on processing time and the potential for errors as well as issues in transit.

Click here to learn how to submit state income taxes by mail.

