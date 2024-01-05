Colorado ranchers voice safety concerns after 'bold' wolf photo emerges

Colorado ranchers said they are concerned about their personal safety and that of their livestock after the photo of what is believed to be one of Colorado's 10 recently released wolves was shared.

Grand County resident Todd Schmidt told the Coloradoan the lone wolf he captured images of on his cellphone Jan. 2 was only 20 yards off a fairly busy rural road and didn't appear to be concerned about his presence. He added it also was less than a half-mile from a house where people lived about 6 miles south of Kremmling.

Wolves generally avoid humans, but the proximity of how close Schmidt was able to get to the wolf concerned some.

Kathryn Schlatter, her husband and three children live on the Windler Ranch near Yampa. She said they reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife a sighting Dec. 21 of what they believe were four of the released wolves on a ranch neighboring theirs. She talked about the experience on the ranch's Instagram page.

The Windler Ranch, which is about 30 miles from where the Grand County photo was taken, is awaiting a Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigation into if what they saw were indeed wolves.

Schlatter said after seeing Schmidt's photos, she is concerned about the safety of her children, despite knowing wolves rarely attack people.

"His photo was a little terrifying because the wolf was pretty bold and wolves aren't supposed to be that comfortable around people and loud noises," she said. "When you see something like that, it makes you question that."

Since 1900, there have been no reported fatal human attacks by wolves in the lower 48 states and one nonfatal attack since 2002. Wolves do kill dogs, including four in Jackson County in the last four years, as they see them as competition for prey and territory.

"Wildlife is part of living up here and so we teach our children to be aware of their surroundings," Schlatter said. "But this is a new experience, and it brings a certain level of concern.''

Jackson County rancher Don Gittleson, who has had seven cattle killed by the North Park pack in the last two years, said the wolf should be especially afraid of humans if it was captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Oregon and released into Colorado.

His request for the state wildlife agency to remove the two known remaining North Park pack members under the federal 10(j) rule that allows for removal in certain situations was denied.

"I rarely can get that close to a coyote and they are way easier to get closer to than wolves,'' he said. "If it doesn't have a fear of people, that is not a good sign.''

Gittleson said some members of the North Park pack exhibited a similar lack of fear of humans as shown by videos and photos prior to being legally shot in Wyoming. He is concerned the wolf in Tuesday's photo might have been involved in livestock depredations in Oregon and could continue that behavior in Colorado.

"Wolves are no different than mountain lions or bears in their fear of people and when they don't show that fear, that is a problem," he said.

Schmidt said he took several photos of the collared wolf while driving to work Tuesday morning along the Trough Road (Grand County Road 1) and about 5 miles from the initial release site.

It is unknown if the wolf was released at the initial site. Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the wolves at several sites in Grand and Summit counties in late December as part of its reintroduction effort. The wolves released were fitted with GPS satellite collars.

"When I stopped, it wasn't like he was hauling a-- like he'd seen a ghost," Schmidt said. "He just meandered up the hill, at one point just looked at me, then parked himself in the sun on the rock."

Schmidt said as of late Friday morning, he had not reported the sighting to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and has not heard from the state wildlife agency, which has not confirmed the sighting.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado 'bold' wolf photo evokes safety concerns