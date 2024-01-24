Colorado rejected these naughty personal license plate requests in 2023

Obviously, some Colorado drivers' minds are in the gutter instead of on the road.

How else do you explain the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejecting more than 1,000 personalized license plate applications in 2023, including those deemed too lewd, crude and rude?

Personalized plates are a growing trend, as the DMV approved more than 60,000 personalized plate applications in 2023, which is nearly double the number approved in 2022, the agency said in a news release.

But try to slip past such goodies as "GTJIGGY'' or "OMGWTF," which were added to the DMV's offensive-omit list, and you'll end up looking for other plate options.

Here's a look at how the naughty plates get rejected, a sampling of those flagged from last year's list and how to purchase the plates:

How does Colorado determine offending names, and how are they caught?

DMV team members review and boot some personalized license plate requests, while the agency's processing system, DRIVES, rejects some requests if they were already issued, have conflicts with regularly issued configurations, are reserved for auction, or are already on the offensive and omit list.

The offensive and omit list has been built over the years using known offensive words and terms and compared to what other states do not allow.

A DMV committee periodically reviews the terms and alphanumeric combinations. Those can be removed from the list by committee vote or if a court ruling orders the DMV to remove and issue the configuration. A customer can appeal a personalized plate decision with the Colorado Department of Revenue Hearings Division.

What were some of Colorado's rejected personalized license plate requests in 2023?

We can't print the really naughty ones, but you can find those and more on the DMV's offensive-omit list.

We can tell you a lot of rejects involved body parts, sexual references and different configurations of swear words.

Here is a sampling of printable ones that were rejected in 2023:

ABCDEFU

BULLLSH

DAMNBRO

EFFWORK

FCANC3R

IFLASH

KNG5HIT

STDMUFN

Curious about what made the list last year? Check out our story on 2022's rejected plates.

How do you get a personalized license plate in Colorado?

You can personalize many of the state’s 218 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. Personalized license plate renewal can cost between $25 and $75.

You can request the plates at your county motor vehicle office or online at https://dmv.colorado.gov/.

