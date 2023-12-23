Colorado releases an additional five wolves, bringing total to 10

Colorado Wolf Release 12-18-23 from Colorado Parks & Wildlife on Vimeo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday announced the release of an additional five gray wolves captured in Oregon, bringing the number of wolves reintroduced to the state this December to 10.

Friday's release at an undisclosed site follows the Dec. 18 release of five wolves onto state-owned public land in southwest Grand County.

A CPW release indicated wolves were released in Summit and Grand counties this week but did not specify where and when the second group of wolves was released. Grand County lies mostly just north of Summit County.

The release completes an agreement with Oregon to supply Colorado with up to 10 wolves, CPW said in a news release Friday late afternoon. No further releases are planned for this year.

Released Friday were an adult gray male from the Wenaha pack, four gray yearling females, two from the Noregaard pack and one each from the Desolation and No Pack packs.

Summit County is home to ski areas, including Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone.

The second batch of wolves released join an adult gray male from the Wenaha pack, gray yearling male and black yearling female from the Five Points pack and gray yearling male and female from the Noregaard pack.

The agency said it selected yearling and adult wolves mature enough to hunt prey on their own. Wolves are typically born in April of each year. For instance, a wolf born in April of 2022 would be nearly 20 months old and considered a yearling.

The state's recovery plan calls for reintroducing 10 to 15 wolves each year over the next several years with a goal of having 30 to 50 wolves reintroduced into the state.

