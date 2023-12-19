Colorado releases five wolves as first reintroduced predators from Oregon hit the ground

Three years after Colorado voters narrowly passed a ballot initiative to reintroduce wolves, the first paws from the measure hit the ground running Monday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five wolves captured in Oregon and flown to Colorado at an undisclosed location in Grand County, according to a CPW news release.

The wolves include three juvenile males, one juvenile female and one adult male. Three of the wolves are gray and two are black.

The wolves were fitted with tracking radio collars and given numerical names according to their collar.

The wolves were captured via helicopter from three different packs in northeast Oregon: two from the Five Points pack, two from the Noregaard Pack and one (adult male) from the Wenaha Pack.

The wolves, which weighed between 68 and 108 pounds, were given vaccines, placed in crates and flown to Colorado.

The release culminates a process three years in the making when in 2020 voters narrowly approved reintroducing wolves by the end of 2023 west of the Continental Divide.

Colorado Wolf Release 12-18-23 from Colorado Parks & Wildlife on Vimeo.

CPW will repeat the process until at least 10 to 15 wolves have been reintroduced into Colorado by mid-March 2024.

"Today, history was made in Colorado,'' Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. "For the first time since the 1940s, the howl of wolves will officially return to western Colorado. The return of wolves fulfills the will of voters.''

This is a developing story and will be updated at more details emerge.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's first reintroduced wolves released into Grand County