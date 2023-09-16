Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after video appears to show her vaping in Denver theater

WASHINGTON − Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican who was kicked out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” last weekend for disruptive behavior, apologized for the incident, saying she “fell short of my values.”

The statement followed widely shared surveillance video that appeared to show her vaping inside the Denver theater.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert’s apology read, according to several media outlets. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

An incident report from the Buell Theater obtained by USA TODAY this week said that two unidentified patrons “received three different complaints” and were accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance.” The patrons, the report said, later refused to leave after they were asked to exit the venue, allegedly making statements such as “Do you know who I am?”

Boebert’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY on Saturday.

Boebert’s campaign initially downplayed the incident, framing it as the congresswoman “enthusiastically” enjoying “a weekend performance of Beetlejuice, which the Denver Post itself described as ‘zany’, ‘outrageous’, and a ‘lusty riot.’” Boebert herself posted on social media, that she “did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

Her campaign also initially denied that the congresswoman was vaping.

The new video, first aired by NBC affliate 9News, shows Boebert talking to her guest as she reaches beneath her seat and puts something up to her mouth before blowing out a cloud of smoke. The footage also shows flashes from a phone in Boebert's hand as she appears to take a selfie.

Contributing: Candy Woodall, Marina Pitofsky, Associated Press

