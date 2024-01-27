Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

Jayson Boebert, the former husband of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, has been formally charged in two separate domestic incidents, the first of which involved a public argument with his politician ex while the other included his son and a firearm.

On Jan. 6, the former couple were having drinks at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt when Jayson called the police, alleging Boebert punched him in the face during an argument. She admitted afterward to placing a finger on his nose and she was later cleared of wrong-doing.

Boebert, a 37-year-old Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, told police after the spat she believed her ex was misbehaving in a bid to “make her suffer” in wake of their recent split, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Denver Post.

Jayson and Lauren Boebert were married in 2005 and divorced in 2023. They share four sons and one grandchild.

Officers ultimately asked Jayson to leave the popular eatery but he refused, at one point making a “coarse or obviously offensive utterance, gesture or display in a public place which tended to incite an immediate breach of the peace,” according to court records.

When officers finally started to escort him out, he grabbed a doorframe in a bid to block their efforts, per an affidavit filed against him. The incident resulted in charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer.

Days later, Jayson was involved in a physical confrontation with their 18-year-old son, according to court documents. He’s accused of shoving the teen during a spat inside their home on Jan. 9 around 1 a.m. He also allegedly grabbed his rifle when his son phoned the sheriff’s office for assistance.

Jayson had been drinking at a bar prior to the argument, according to the affidavit. He was hit with charges of harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault in connection with the incident, court documents show.

Lauren Boebert was not present during the fight with their son. She’s facing troubles of her own however, among them allegations that she’s “carpetbagging” — or seeking a political office in an area where she has no local connections.

Boebert in December revealed she would not run for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where she’s lived and raised her own family in the town of Silt. She’d been expected to duke it out with democrat Adam Frisch for the seat, who she beat by just 546 votes in 2022.

Instead, Boebert said she would run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on the Eastern Plains. She’s vying for the seat currently held by retiring Rep. Ken Buck. She’s argued that her candidacy in the old district threatened Republican control of the seat.