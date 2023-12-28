Colorado Republicans appeal decision disqualifying Donald Trump from 2024 ballot to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON − The Colorado Republican Party said Wednesday that it had asked the Supreme Court to review a bombshell decision from a Colorado court that could keep former President Donald Trump off that state’s ballot over his actions surrounding violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The appeal formally puts the issue before the nation’s highest court with weeks to go before primary voters begin heading to polls to choose a Republican nominee for president.

"For the first time in American history, a former president has been disqualified from the ballot, a political party has been denied the opportunity to put forward the presidential candidate of its choice, and the voters have been denied the ability to choose their chief executive through the electoral process," attorneys for the state party wrote in their appeal. "This unprecedented decision urgently merits this court’s review."

Colorado's Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump was barred from another term – and therefore banned from that state’s primary ballot – by a Civil War-era provision in the 14th Amendment intended to keep federal officials who sided with the Confederacy from regaining power in the reconstructed federal government. Trump is expected to appeal that ruling himself separately in coming days.

The first impact of the appeal is to extend the stay of the 4-3 ruling from Colorado's highest court, which put its own decision on pause until Jan. 4, the day before the state's primary ballots are due at the printer, or until an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is resolved.

The appeal puts before the U.S. Supreme Court the issue of Trump's eligibility under the 14th Amendment for the first time. Several courts have ruled in Trump's favor − and dozens of similar lawsuits are pending. Earlier Wednesday, the top court in Michigan sided with Trump in another challenge to his eligibility.

The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government. It says that anyone who swore an oath to “support” the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it cannot hold government office.

The Colorado high court ruled that applies to Trump in the wake of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. It was the first time in history that the provision was used to block a presidential contender's campaign.

"President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president," the state court wrote in an unsigned opinion. "Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the election code for the secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take the case, either after the Colorado GOP's appeal or Trump's own appeal. If Trump ends up off the ballot in Colorado, it would have minimal effect on his campaign because he doesn't need the state, which he lost by 13 percentage points in 2020, to win the Electoral College in the presidential election. But it could open the door to courts or election officials striking him from the ballot in other must-win states.

Sean Grimsley, an attorney for the plaintiffs seeking to disqualify Trump in Colorado, said on a legal podcast last week that he hopes the nation's highest court hurries once it accepts the case, as he expects it will. “We obviously are going to ask for an extremely accelerated timeline because of all the reasons I’ve stated, we have a primary coming up on Super Tuesday and we need to know the answer,” Grimsley said.

More than a dozen states, including Colorado, are scheduled to hold primaries March 5 — Super Tuesday.

To date, no other court has sided with those who have filed dozens of lawsuits to disqualify Trump under Section 3, nor has any election official been willing to remove him from the ballot unilaterally without a court order.

The half-dozen plaintiffs in the Colorado case are all Republican or unaffiliated voters.

Trump has been scathing about the cases, calling them “election interference.” He continued that on Wednesday as he cheered a ruling earlier that day by the Michigan Supreme Court leaving him on the ballot, at least for the primary, in that state.

“The Colorado people have embarrassed our nation with what they did," Trump said on Sean Hannity's radio show.

