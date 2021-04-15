Colorado residents in jail on drug charges

Leah Ward, The Daily Globe, Worthington, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 15—WINDOM — Felony charges were filed against two travelers last week following a traffic stop in Cottonwood County.

A Minnesota state trooper stopped the vehicle Thursday afternoon. The driver reportedly stated that he did not have a valid driver's license, but identified himself as David Robison, 55, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The passenger provided identification showing her to be Jessica Anderson, 40, also of Colorado Springs.

The two said they were on their way to Cross Lake from Colorado. Running their names, the trooper discovered that Robison had an active warrant for his arrest in Colorado Springs.

In talking with Anderson, law enforcement learned that Robison had been drinking, and administered a preliminary breath test that registered a result of 0.166%.

Anderson also told police that there was methamphetamine in the vehicle. A search revealed two plastic baggies each containing 26.9 grams of meth.

Robison and Anderson were both arrested and charged with felony first-degree drug possession, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine. If convicted, they will be sentenced based on criminal history.

Both are being held in Cottonwood County Jail on bail set at $20,000 with conditions or $100,000 without.

