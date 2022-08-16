Colorado River cuts expected for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico

SUMAN NAISHADHAM and SAM METZ
·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The federal government on Tuesday is expected to announce water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it.

The Colorado River provides water to 40 million people across seven states in the American West as well as Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year. Cities and farms across the region are anxiously awaiting official hydrology projections — estimates of future water levels in the river — that will determine the extent and scope of cuts to their water supply.

Water officials in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are expecting federal officials to project Lake Mead — located on the Nevada-Arizona border and the largest manmade reservoir in the U.S. — to shrink to dangerously low levels that could disrupt water delivery and hydropower production and cut the amount of water allocated to Arizona and Nevada, as well as Mexico.

And that's not all: Officials from the states are also scrambling to meet a deadline imposed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to slash their water use by at least 15% in order to keep water levels at the river's storage reservoirs from dropping even more.

Together, the projections and the deadline for cuts are presenting Western states with unprecedented challenges and confronting them with difficult decisions about how to plan for a drier future.

While the Bureau of Reclamation is “very focused on just getting through this to next year," any cutbacks will likely need to be in place far longer, said University of Oxford hydrologist Kevin Wheeler.

“What contribution the science makes is, it’s pretty clear that that these reductions just have to have to stay in place until the drought has ended or we realize they actually have to get worse and the cuts have to get deeper,” he said.

The cuts expected to be announced Tuesday are based on a plan the seven states as well as Mexico signed in 2019 to help maintain reservoir levels. Under that plan, the amount of water allocated to states depends on the water levels at Lake Mead. Last year, the lake fell low enough for the federal government to declare a first-ever water shortage in the region, triggering mandatory cuts for Arizona and Nevada as well as Mexico in 2022.

Officials expect hydrologists will project the lake to fall further, triggering additional cuts to Nevada, Arizona and Mexico next year. States with higher priority water rights are not expected to see cuts.

Reservoir levels have been falling for years — and faster than experts predicted — due to 22 years of drought worsened by climate change and overuse of the river. Scorching temperatures and less melting snow in the spring have reduced the amount of water flowing from the Rocky Mountains, where the river originates before it snakes 1,450 miles (2,334 kilometers) southwest and into the Gulf of California.

Already, extraordinary steps have been taken this year to keep water in Lake Powell, the other large Colorado River reservoir, which sits upstream of Lake Mead and straddles the Arizona-Utah border. Water from the lake runs through Glen Canyon Dam, which produces enough electricity to power between 1 million and 1.5 million homes each year.

After water levels at Lake Powell reached levels low enough to threaten hydropower production, federal officials said they would hold back an additional 480,000 acre-feet (more than 156 billion gallons or 592 million cubic meters) of water to ensure the dam could still produce energy. That water would normally course to Lake Mead.

Under Tuesday’s reductions, Arizona is expected to lose slightly more water than it did this year, when 18% of its supply was cut. In 2023, it will lose an additional 3%, an aggregate 21% reduction from its initial allocation. Farmers in central Arizona will largely shoulder the cuts, as they did this year.

Mexico is expected to lose 7% of the 1.5 million acre-feet it receives each year from the river. Last year, it lost about 5%. The water is a lifeline for northern desert cities including Tijuana and a large farm industry in the Mexicali Valley, just south of the border from California’s Imperial Valley.

Nevada is also set to lose water — about 8% of its supply — but most residents will not feel the effects because the state recycles the majority of its water used indoors and doesn't use its full allocation. Last year, the state lost 7%.

__

Naishadham reported from Washington. The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Nevada official: Colorado River water-sharing talks have accomplished ‘exactly nothing’

    Water-sharing negotiations among the seven states in the Colorado River basin have failed to produce results, a Nevada water official said in a letter obtained by The Hill, on the eve of a Tuesday deadline when the federal government will step in. The division of water from the river is divided among Arizona, California, Colorado,…

  • Colorado and six other states face deadline to develop Colorado River conservation plan

    Seven western states have until the end of the day Monday to submit a plan that would conserve billions of gallons of Colorado River water by 2023.

  • Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago today

    One year ago, as Kabul was surrounded by the Taliban, Vice President Kamala Harris was staging a space video using child actors that would eventually implode on her in October.

  • Justice Department Wants Jail Time for Marine Who Touted Revolution at Capitol on Jan. 6

    Darrell Youngers served in the Marines from 2008 to 2012, deploying once to Afghanistan, according to court filings.

  • ‘I’m in a very lucky position’: I will receive a $300,000 inheritance. Should I pay off my mortgage or invest the money?

    'I am maxing out my retirement accounts — IRA and 401(k) — and looking to retire in less than 10 years.'

  • Report: DOJ subpoenas former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann

    Report: DOJ subpoenas former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann

  • A pipe dream, or a possibility? Water experts debate 1,500-mile aqueduct from Cajun Country to Lake Powell.

    Other ideas to solve the West's water woes are equally complicated: Toting icebergs from the Arctic, desalinating ocean water or manufacturing rain.

  • Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

    Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney's team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose in deep-red Wyoming, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing not to disappear from national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid.

  • 13 Films That Escaped An NC-17 Rating And How They Pulled It Off

    So much editing!View Entire Post ›

  • Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

    Multiple repairs are needed on the over 100-year-old structure, but funding for the project has been hard to come by

  • Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws

    Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond the profound repercussions the abortion laws are having on medical care, especially reproductive medicine, clergy members, social workers and even librarians have raised concerns about being exposed to criminal or civil liability for just discussing the topic.

  • Texas mom behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott — MAGA — talks new anti-governor political ads

    After mounting frustrations, Texas mother Nancy Thompson created the group Mothers Against Greg Abbott to vote out controversial the controversial governor.

  • Droughts are unearthing unexpected finds ranging from World War II bombs to Sin City skeletons

    Across the world, severe droughts made worse by climate change are revealing old sites, ancient artifacts, and even human remains.

  • Tensions grow over lack of a water deal for the shrinking Colorado River

    Two months ago, federal officials told states that depend on the Colorado River to make plans for major cuts. Negotiations have yet to produce a deal.

  • FBI search of Mar-a-Lago raises critical national security questions: Sources

    Administration sources familiar with the investigation tell ABC News the amount and the sensitivity of confidential, secret and top-secret documents allegedly discovered in the Mar-a-Lago search raise critical national security questions that must be urgently addressed. Officials acknowledged these critical questions need to be addressed because the material, in theory, would be of great value to foreign adversaries and even allies. The FBI warrant and inventory allege that 11 sets of sensitive information were recovered during the Mar-a-Lago search -- including confidential, secret and top-secret documents.

  • Russia unveils model of new space station

    STORY: Russia's national space agency Roscosmos presented a model of the planned space station, dubbed "ROSS" by Russian state media, on Monday at "Army-2022," a military-industrial exhibition outside Moscow.Yuri Borisov, whom President Vladimir Putin appointed last month to head Roscosmos, has said Russia will quit the ISS after 2024 and is working to develop its own orbital station.Roscosmos said in a statement that the new space station would be launched in two phases, without giving dates.The first phase would see a four-module space station start operating. That would later be followed by a further two modules and a service platform, it said. That would be enough, when completed, to accommodate up to four cosmonauts as well as scientific equipment.Roscosmos has said the new station would afford Russian cosmonauts a much wider view of the Earth for monitoring purposes than they enjoy in their current segment.Although designs for some of the new station already exist, design work is still underway on other segments.Islamic Republic of Iran presented at "Army-2022" exhibition its unmanned drones and missiles. Last month the United States said that Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran to view attack-capable drones.The United States also said it had information that showed Iran was preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Tehran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them. Iran has denied that.

  • Megaflood could sink much of Bay Area under water, experts say

    Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.

  • Full-Scale Nuclear War Could Kill 5 Billion People, Study Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Five billion people would die in a modern nuclear war with the impact of a global famine -- triggered by sunlight-blocking soot in the atmosphere -- likely to far exceed the casualties caused by lethal blasts.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved

  • US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

    The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday. The allies’ summertime drills, which will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 in South Korea under the name of Ulchi Freedom Shield, will include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. The U.S. Department of Defense also said the U.S., South Korean and Japanese navies took part in missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises off the coast of Hawaii from Aug. 8 to 14, which it said was aimed at furthering trilateral cooperation in face of North Korean challenges.

  • Taps have run dry in a major Mexico city for months. A similar water crisis looms in the US too, experts say.

    Drought is sapping the water from huge swaths of North America and making it increasingly hard for humans to count on running water.