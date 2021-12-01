Colorado Secretary of State warns of 'slow motion' Jan. 6 happening now

FILE PHOTO: Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold poses for a portrait in Denver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Mason and Daphne Psaledakis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jeff Mason and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans face unprecedented barriers to having their voices heard in the upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said on Wednesday.

In a panel at the Reuters Next conference, Griswold warned of multiple dangers to democracy in the United States, including bills designed to suppress voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/un-expert-decries-gerrymandering-parts-us-that-denies-minority-voting-rights-2021-11-22, death threats against election officials and mistruths perpetuated by politicians both nationally and on a state level.

Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of the U.S. Congress next year and the presidency in 2024. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives now and control in the divided Senate through Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

"Warning lights are blinking red. We are seeing January 6, the attempted stealing of an American presidency, just in slow motion right now," Griswold, a Democrat, said.

"What we're seeing right now is no longer about 2020. It's about 2022 and 2024, making what was attempted on January 6 more feasible the next time around. So I believe we are at an incredibly urgent time in terms of things that we have to do, that we must do," she said.

Former President Donald Trump has claimed, falsely, that the result of the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, and urged a group of loyalists to march on the U.S. Capitol after a rally on Jan. 6. His supporters did so, invading the Capitol, leading to five deaths https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officer-who-responded-us-capitol-attack-is-third-die-by-suicide-2021-08-02.

James Glassman, chairman and CEO of the Glassman Advisory and former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in former President George W. Bush's administration, called for structural reforms to the voting system, including changing to a popular vote for the presidency rather than the Electoral College.

Glassman also advocated for ranked-choice voting, which he said would help enable third parties to "have a chance."

Griswold called for the Senate to pass legislation, whether the Freedom to Vote Act or the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-return-voting-rights-with-eye-filibuster-2021-11-03," to counter voter suppression.

Both bills have faced Republican opposition and have stoked calls from Democrats to alter a Senate rule that would make it more difficult for the minority party to erect barriers to election reform legislation. Democrats have not yet coalesced around such a plan.

Reuters in September reported https://www.reuters.com/world/us/backers-trumps-false-fraud-claims-seek-control-next-us-elections-2021-09-22 that a group of Republican secretary-of-state contenders in U.S. swing states have embraced Trump's false claims that he lost a "rigged" election. Their candidacies have alarmed Democrats and voting-rights groups.

Secretary-of-state candidates face primary elections next spring and summer and general elections on Nov. 8, 2022.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here: https://reutersevents.com/events/next

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former nurse convicted of raping patient in Independence hospital bed

    Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, 37, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree rape by a Jackson County judge following a bench trial.

  • Victim's family: Manslaughter charge too light for fatal jailhouse attack in Ocala

    Sheriff's officials said an Ocala jail inmate punched a fellow inmate in the face, knocking him backward. The aggressor is charged with manslaughter.

  • Student’s vape pen had fentanyl in it, TN sheriff says. 3 school workers were exposed.

    A high school nurse and two resource officers were given Narcan after they were exposed to the opioid.

  • The Nasdaq Does a 180 on a Scary Earnings Outlook and the First Omicron Case

    The S&P 500 and the Dow racked up losses, too, worried about the economy and what the Fed might do for damage control.

  • Woman who sheltered fleeing students during Michigan school shooting says they're 'traumatized for life'

    The students of Oxford High School in Michigan fled to a house across the street where Kimberly Katsock-Gibbs harbored them as a gunman stalked their classrooms.

  • Disgraced ex-president Jammeh looms over Gambia election

    At a pre-election rally last month, supporters of Gambia's main opposition coalition cheered the opening of the star attraction - a speech by former President Yahya Jammeh delivered over a crackly phone line from exile 2,000 miles away. Gambians go to the polls on Saturday and for the first time in 27 years Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 coup, will not be on the ballot. He fled to Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after refusing to accept defeat to Barrow, ending a tenure marked by killing, torture, financial plunder and false claims of a homemade cure for AIDS.

  • Jeffrey Epstein introduced me to Trump at 14, Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says

    One of the four women who say they were “groomed” for sex by Ghislaine Maxwell testified Wednesday that effrey Epstein took her to meet Trump

  • Byron Allen's $10 billion McDonald's discrimination lawsuit is thrown out

    U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles wrote on Tuesday that two companies owned by Allen did not offer enough factual evidence to show that McDonald's "intentionally and purposefully discriminated against them." According to Allen's complaint, McDonald's has refused to advertise with lifestyle channels owned by his Entertainment Studios Networks since their 2009 launch, or with The Weather Channel since Allen bought its parent Weather Group in 2018. Allen said McDonald's allocation of ad dollars reflected the Chicago-based company's "racial animus and racial stereotyping."

  • Facebook, Instagram remove Chinese network over fake 'Swiss biologist' COVID claims

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it had removed accounts used by an influence operation originating in China that promoted claims of a fake "Swiss biologist" saying the United States was interfering in the search for COVID-19's origins. Meta said in a report the social media campaign was "largely unsuccessful" and targeted English-speaking audiences in the United States and Britain and Chinese-speaking audiences in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet. Claims by "Swiss biologist" Wilson Edwards were widely quoted by Chinese state media in July.

  • CIA Files Say Staff Committed Sex Crimes Involving Children. They Weren’t Prosecuted.

    Declassified CIA inspector general reports show a pattern of abuse and a repeated decision by federal prosecutors not to hold agency personnel accountable.View Entire Post ›

  • As Freeport converts mining trucks to green power, costs unclear

    Copper mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc is converting its fleet of diesel trucks and other machinery to electric or hydrogen power, a transition required to fight climate change even though the costs are not yet known, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. The mining industry is grappling with its paradoxical role as supplier of copper, lithium and other building blocks for renewable technologies even as operations contribute to global warming. Freeport, which operates mines in the Americas and Indonesia, has roughly 600 haul trucks - some of which move more than 400 tonnes (881,850 pounds) of dirt per load - and numerous other pieces of equipment.

  • Congress will pass voting rights bills, Stacey Abrams says

    Last month, the Senate voted 50-49 in favor of starting debate on the "the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act but fell short of the 60 votes needed under a procedural blocking manoeuvre known as a filibuster.The party has also repeatedly failed to advance the Freedom to Vote Act in a 50-50 Senate. Speaking in an interview at the Reuters Next conference released Wednesday, Abrams was optimistic about the legislation getting through."I remain very bullish on the possibility of us getting these bills passed," she said. "But that means we have to keep talking about it. And we have to keep amplifying the real effects of these laws."This year, Republican lawmakers across the country have passed a series of local laws that have made it harder for people to vote, particularly marginalized communities.For Abrams, these groups are an inconvenience to the Republican party because of how they voted."The rub is that these are inconvenient voters who demonstrated in 2020, that not only would they vote at the top of the ticket, but they changed elections and changed outcomes throughout the country at the federal, state, and local level," Abrams said.The voting rights activist condemned anyone who tried to limit the voices of marginalized people, no matter what party they support."Any party that uses manipulation of the system, as their predicate should be disowned," she said. "We should not allow that."

  • Darrell Brooks Jr., the driver accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre, is charged with a sixth count of first-degree homicide

    More than 60 people were injured and six died at the Waukesha Christmas Parade when Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his SUV in the parade.

  • A Stolen Bread Truck Led Cops on a High-Speed Chase Through Los Angeles

    The culprit recklessly drove the vehicle around the city for over an hour with police in hot pursuit.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Up Strongly Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were up as much as 6% Wednesday, although it finished the day up only about 1.4%, still well ahead of the market in a volatile trading session. On Nov. 25, Micron and the Taiwanese semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) reached a settlement in a long-standing intellectual property dispute. To settle the claim by Micron that UMC stole secrets and leaked them to a Chinese customer, UMC agreed to make an undisclosed one-time payment to Micron.

  • Omicron rapidly dominating in South Africa; U.S. reports first case

    JOHANNESBURG/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Heavily mutated Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus in South Africa less than four weeks after it was first detected there, and the United States on Wednesday became the latest country to identify an Omicron case within its borders. The first known U.S. case https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-first-case-omicron-variant-2021-12-01 was a fully vaccinated person in California who returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later. The person had mild symptoms and was in self-quarantine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told reporters at the White House.

  • 'I was gonna kill an officer': Man who stabbed 2 officers lured police to scene, docs show

    Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers shot a man who police say stabbed them during a disturbance on the north side of the city Wednesday.

  • Microsoft CEO sells half his stake in the company ahead of new state capital gains tax

    Satya Nadella sold 838,584 shares between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The move comes a month before Washington state's capital gains tax goes into effect.

  • Colorado's secretary of state says Trump supporters are 'chipping away' at secure elections as they're placed in election-oversight roles across the country

    Jena Griswold told The Washington Post that there was a concerted campaign to place Trump allies in roles overseeing elections.

  • Ellsworth command chief Justin Deisch removed by base commander for 'inappropriate conduct'

    The commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base announced Monday he has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as the 28th BW command chief for "behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgement and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned office