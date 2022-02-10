New Colorado senate president chosen to replace Pueblo's Leroy Garcia

Sen. Steve Fenberg (front) was elected Colorado Senate president Wednesday to replace Pueblo's Leroy Garcia (back) when he vacates the position at the end of the month.

Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) was elected Colorado Senate president Wednesday to replace Pueblo's Leroy Garcia who will vacate the position at the end of the month.

Sen. Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City) was elected Senate majority leader, filling the role Fenberg will leave, and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada) was elected to take over Moreno's current role on the Senate's joint budget committee.

"Clearly I have big shoes to fill, but I’m confident that my experience in the legislature and the lessons I’ve learned working with President Garcia have prepared me to successfully navigate this transition and hit the ground running," Fenberg said in a statement.

"Our new leadership team is well-equipped to achieve our vision for the future of the state, and I’m excited to help this caucus deliver results for the people of Colorado."

Garcia was elected as Colorado's first Latino Senate president after serving for more than a decade representing Pueblo in the state House of Representatives and Senate. Last week, he announced he would be leaving both of his positions in the Senate at the end of the month to take an appointment at the Pentagon.

“This dynamic and diverse leadership team has the experience and vision necessary to lead this caucus with dignity and honor, and I know they have what it takes to get the job done and move Colorado forward," Garcia said of the newly elected leaders.

A committee has been formed to select Garcia's replacement as Senator for District 3, which covers Pueblo County. It expects to name his successor by the end of the month.

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Steve Fenberg to replace Leroy Garcia as Colorado Senate president