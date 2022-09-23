Colorado sex offender charged with failure to register in Mississippi

Sep. 22—TUPELO — A Colorado man who moved to Lee County is now facing felony charges after failing to register as a sex offender.

Lee County deputy sheriffs went to a residence in the Baldwyn area on Sept. 16 in reference to a sex offender who moved to Mississippi from Colorado. Police officials say that, during that investigation, it was determined that two sex offender registration statutes had been violated.

Anthony Aldrich, 49, of Clay Street, Craig, Colorado, is registered as a sex offender in California and is alleged to have been staying in Lee County without following the proper procedure to register as a sex offender in the state. He was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and with being a sex offender living within 3,000 feet of an elementary school.

During the arraignment in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $75,000.

