Colorado shooter bought AR-15 just six days before Boulder shooting as attack reignites calls for gun control

Josh Marcus
(Independent)
(Independent)

Police have revealed the gunman suspected of killing ten people in a mass shooting on Monday in a Boulder, Colorado supermarket bought his weapon six days prior, as authorities race to find out more and president Biden pushes for stricter gun control in the wake of the killings.

According to an affidavit released on Tuesday, suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa used an AR-15 rifle, a semiautomatic, military-grade weapon common in mass shootings.

The court document did not describe where the gun itself was purchased, according to the AP, which first reported it.

