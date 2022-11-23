Colorado shooting suspect ordered held without bond during 1st court appearance

A Colorado judge ordered the suspect accused of gunning down five people at a gay nightclub held without bond Wednesday, during the defendant's first court appearance.

The public got its first glimpse of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who made a virtual appearance from jail before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Charlotte Ankeny.

Aldrich wore a sleeveless protective jail smock during the court hearing, while appearing to be seated in a wheelchair in jail. The defendant, whom public defenders identified as a nonbinary person who uses they/them pronouns, appeared lethargic, with the head tilted to the right.

Aldrich was barely audible when asked by the judge to confirm identity.

Aldrich was released from a hospital and transferred to jail Tuesday, officials said. The accused shooter was treated for injuries suffered while being disarmed by clubgoers.

The extent of the suspect's injuries are not clear.

In addition to keeping the defendant held without bail during the brief El Paso County hearing, Ankeny also ordered prosecutors to share sealed arrest warrant material with Aldrich's defense lawyers.

A memorial outside of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Chet Strange / Getty Images)

“I will release the affidavit to defense counsel and their investigator with a protective order in place that it not be released any further," she ruled.

The judge set Aldrich's next court date for Dec. 6 but that might still change, she said, as one of the defendant's lawyers could be in trial on that day.

It’s been nearly four days since five people were slain at Club Q.

Aldrich has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and another five counts of allegedly committing those crimes as part of a bias attack.

The suspect is accused of walking into the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club late Saturday night with a high-powered rifle and opening fire.

The carnage could have been worse if not for the fast action of Army veteran Richard Fierro, 45, and another person who jumped on Aldrich to stop the gunfire, officials said.

Investigators work outside of Club Q (Chet Strange / Getty Images)

Defense attorneys for Aldrich filed routine court documents for their client this week, referring to the suspect as "Mx. Aldrich.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com