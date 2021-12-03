Colorado ski resorts open despite low snow
As most of Colorado continues to remain in a snow drought, skiers have made it to the mountains to take advantage of what has fallen.
As most of Colorado continues to remain in a snow drought, skiers have made it to the mountains to take advantage of what has fallen.
A widespread and intense heatwave is roasting large portions of the U.S. and Canada, shattering daily and monthly temperature records. Why it matters: Winter is the fastest-warming season across the U.S., and the lingering warmth is shortening the snow season in places like Colorado and Montana, where mountain snowpack is a critical source of water during the summer months. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: On Wed
The Cumbre Vieja volcano has dealt up to $800 million in damages to La Palma, a resort island in the Canary Islands, and destroyed thousands of homes.
The fire was first reported Tuesday in neighboring Judith Basin County and spread into Fergus County.
A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island's main source of revenue along with tourism.
(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of livestock have perished in floodwaters in Canada’s westernmost province, the British Columbia government said Thursday.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransBack-to-back deluges from atmospheric rivers have damaged major t
New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture reminds public of pecan regulations
The popular park in southern SLO County is “not closed,” a California State Parks spokesman said, but “access may be temporarily restricted or limited.”
AccuWeather meteorologists say a shift in the storm track across the northwestern United States will allow storms to trek farther south and target areas that largely missed out on the barrage of drenching, warm storms that produced disastrous flooding in parts of the region and British Columbia, Canada, last month. This shift in the stormy pattern will also bring the return of colder air which will allow a significant amount of snow to reach the mountains with snowflakes possible at lower elevat
In the event of a power loss, here are ways to stay warm even if you lose heat.
The culprit responsible remains unidentified.
The Gibson Flats Fire can now be counted as one of the most destructive wildfire events within recent memory in Great Falls.
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
With a growing number of places across the United States getting their first snowflakes of the season, it's once again that time of year to break out the hot chocolate and look ahead at the chances of a white Christmas across the contiguous U.S. A climate pattern well-known for bringing precipitation to the northern tier of the country may tip the scales on which areas get a white Christmas or just a handful of flurries -- if that -- this year. To forecast what kind of weather the different regi
A total of 8 wolves, including an entire pack, have been poisoned to death over months in this one Oregon county, police said.
Now the Biden administration is pushing the idea that PG&E’s Diablo Canyon power plant should stay open, after all.
Officials have agreed to allow as many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle. Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can cause cows to abort their calves.
A USA TODAY analysis of a century of precipitation data show how, East of the Rockies, more rain is falling—and in more intense bursts.
One of the early, attention-grabbing announcements at November’s COP climate conference in Glasgow was a commitment by more than 105 countries to join a U.S.- and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030. The potent greenhouse gas, which is up to 80 times more effective at heating the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term, has often been considered the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to slowing down global warming. The COP pledges alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C by the 2040s, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment.
Across a large swath of Europe, from Scandinavia to the U.K. south into France, Spain and Germany, temperatures have been unusually cold as winter gets underway, and they're about to plunge further.Why it matters: The cold snap is the opposite of what policymakers have been hoping for, given that Europe entered the 2021-22 winter season with the least amount of natural gas on hand in at least a decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The colder-than-aver
They come with eagle-eyed drones and high-precision instruments. Scientists from around the world are flocking to La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, to take advantage of a volcanic eruption happening just an hour's drive from an international airport and the safety of being able to work under the escort of military brigades. As in the two dozen other major live eruptions across the planet, from Hawaii to Indonesia, the ultimate goal on La Palma is to use a unique window of opportunity to better understand volcanic eruptions: how they form, develop and, even more crucially for the islanders, how and when they end.