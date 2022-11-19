Colorado Springs asked to change laws on obstruction of streets, interfering with arrests

Nov. 19—A progressive nonprofit is asking Colorado Springs to consider revising city laws after a march supporting affordable housing in 2021 resulted in several protesters being arrested.

The resulting court cases revealed Colorado Springs police spoke inappropriately ahead of the arrests on body camera footage and an officer believed the nonprofit was antigovernment and anarchist — claims the nonprofit representatives said were not supported.

Chinook Center Co-Founders Sam and Jonathan Christiansen presented the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission in a recent meeting with the body camera footage where officers seemed to joke about using flash-bangs, a type of grenade meant to disorient, against marchers, among other inappropriate statements. The two also showed portions of an affidavit where an officer calls the group antigovernment.

The co-founders, a married couple, called for changes to local laws they now believe are too broad based on the experiences of those arrested at the march. One law prohibits anyone from obstructing sidewalks, streets, parking lanes or medians and a second prohibits anyone from interfering with a police officer arresting a person even if the arrest is unlawful.

Representatives from the police department were in the meeting but did not address the commission about the presentation. Colorado Springs police said in a written statement the officers recorded in the body camera footage received verbal counseling and training, and the local laws are proper.

The nonprofit representatives called for change saying protesters cited with blocking streets and sidewalks tried to argue they were exercising their right to peacefully assemble, but constitutional arguments were not accepted by the municipal court judge, Sam Christiansen told the board.

"The one thing in the ordinance that is there to protect the constitutionality of this ordinance and people who will be charged with it — The judge just said 'No you can't talk about it.'... Literally there was no defense," she said.

They also said that protesters, including Jon Christiansen, were charged with interfering with a police officer, when they asked why someone else was being arrested.

"That is horrifying ... I don't think this holds up in terms of constitutional protections," Sam Christiansen said.

The two called for changes that would make the ordinances less broad, but did not present specific language.

Mark Silverstein, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, said in general policing public marches or demonstrations can cause more problems than letting the demonstration unfold.

"I have seen innumerable police accommodate people moving in the street," he said.

He also was unsure if questioning the police could count as physical obstruction.

"Citizens should have the right to question why the police are doing what they are doing ... They don't have the right to get in the way," he said.

The police department said in a statement it believes the local laws "are not overly vague and are legally correct."

The Christiansens also pointed out the affidavit written by an officer written about their group improperly drew on historical symbolism, such as red and black flag historically associated with revolutionary movements, to label them as antigovernment and may have given officers who arrested people at the housing march an incorrect impression about the group.

The Chinook Center, while it is interested in social change, hosts elected officials. The group has also never faced charges related to being an antigovernment group.

"We feel like we are owed a clearing of our name," Sam Christiansen said.

The police department said in its statement it has not publicly identified the group as antigovernment and is not now.

The Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission plans to discuss the Chinook Center's recommendations on Monday. Earlier this month, the commission just listened to Chinook Center's presentation. The commission could forward recommendations to the Colorado Springs City Council, the body that could revise local ordinances.

The Christiansens said they were bringing their suggestions and experiences to the advisory body after exhausting other avenues, including filing complaints with the Justice Department.

City Council President Tom Strand said the council would be open to hearing recommendations from the advisory commission.