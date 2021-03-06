Colorado Springs car thief uses stolen credit cards in Denver, deputies say
Mar. 5—Deputies asked the public for information about a thief that stole a car and broke into a second vehicle in Gleneagle Feb. 3, law enforcement said.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call about a stolen vehicle in the 70 block of Paloma Heights where a victim discovered their car was missing and their spouse's car was missing belonging such as a purse, wallet and spare keys for the stolen Mazda CX-9 with the license plate BUY282, deputies said
Credit cards from the wallet were used later that day to spend nearly $500 at businesses in the Englewood and Denver areas, deputies said.
Deputies described the thief as a white female with brown hair, wearing a pink and white shirt, dark pants, and a dark green coat, based on surveillance videos where the credit card was used, deputies said.
The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to call our Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or to call Deputy Christopher Babcock at 719-237-0266. Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this crime.