Colorado Springs City Council declines to defend firefighter in careless driving case

Dec. 13—The Colorado Springs City Council declined to defend a city firefighter who is facing a criminal charge after allegedly driving over and killing a woman while responding to a fire in Dorchester Park.

The council voted 6-2 Tuesday to decline to cover the costs related to the firefighter's criminal defense because it was not in the city's best interest.

The City Council reviews three factors in determining whether to defend an employee — whether the act was part of an employee's duties, whether the person was acting in good faith without malice, and whether the cost of defending the person serves the interest of the city, according to documentation provided to the council.