Colorado Springs City Council passes resolution declaring it a Non-Sanctuary City

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In a contentious move, the Colorado Springs City Council passed a resolution that keeps the city from becoming a sanctuary city. However, the decision did not pass without significant backlash from members of the community who gathered outside City Hall in protest.

Dozens of citizens took time off of work to gather on the steps of City Hall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for a pro-immigration rally organized by the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) and the Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The rally aimed to oppose the resolution and advocate for providing assistance to migrants in the region.

Organizers said the protest was in direct response to the Jan. 31 press conference held by El Paso County officials. During the conference, officials advised local organizations against providing aid to migrants, citing insufficient resources to support the influx of migrants, like the recent arrival of a busload of migrants in Colorado Springs a few days prior.

Nadya Benitez, one of the organizers of the rally and campaign manager for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, said she takes this resolution personally.

“I’m undocumented, and my family still lives here. We are taxpayers. We’ve contributed to this community. This is my hometown. And so to see resolutions like this, yeah, I feel deeply offended,” said Benitez.

Arlene Bjugstad, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) and an immigrant researcher, emphasized the legal right to seek asylum in the United States.

“We are here in Colorado Springs exercising our voice and telling our elected officials that this is not your place,” said Bjugstad. “This is not a resolution that we support.”

Many of the protest participants stayed until 4:30 p.m., when the meeting ended, to make sure their voices were heard.

Councilmember Dave Donelson (District 1) introduced the resolution titled “A Resolution Protecting the Security and Quality of Life of the Citizens of Colorado Springs,” which states that the city’s safety and quality of life would be negatively impacted by becoming a sanctuary city. The resolution asserts that taxpayer dollars should not be spent on services related to aiding migrants and calls on the federal government to secure the nation’s border.

During the public comment period, which lasted more than three hours, over 30 people addressed the council, with opinions sharply divided. Some residents supported the resolution, expressing concerns about the potential strain on city resources if migrants were welcomed. One community member pointed to Denver’s experience, where she said the influx of migrants has reportedly burdened hospitals and strained city finances.

“We are not flush with cash and ready to pay for large-scale sanctuary city illegal immigration. We don’t have that money. Well, maybe it won’t cost anything. Maybe it’s just going to all be a benefit. But, Denver is suffering greatly right now,” said Donelson, emphasizing that the city is not prepared for the financial risk.

However, the majority of speakers urged councilmembers to vote against the resolution, condemning it as fear-mongering and unnecessary. Many argued that their quality of life would not be threatened by immigrants and emphasized the positive contributions made by migrants who pay taxes and deserve assistance.

Despite the impassioned pleas from residents, Colorado Springs City Council voted 6-3 in favor of maintaining the city’s non-sanctuary status. The dissenting votes came from Yolanda Avila (District 4), Nancy Henjum (District 5), and Michelle Talarico (District 3).

Avila shared the personal story of her father’s deportation and expressed her disappointment in the council’s decision, stating, “This isn’t policy. This is fear-mongering. It’s chaos.”

Henjum echoed similar sentiments, about the resolution being unnecessary and politically motivated.

“It’s a symbolic and political gesture that is alarming the community, sowing misinformation, and furthering division and fear, in an election year. It is an empty declaration about a problem we do not have,” said Henjum.

Benjamin Bollinger of the City Attorney’s Office supported these assertions, when asked for legal expertise on the impact of passing a resolution, he stated, “I don’t believe this resolution has any legal impact. I think it’s just a political statement.”

While there is disagreement on the council about the resolution, there is consensus on the need for federal action to address immigration issues.

As the debate continues, some city council members are encouraging residents to voice their opinions at the upcoming El Paso County Board of Commissioners meeting next week.

