Colorado Springs Club Q shooter charged with federal hate crimes

The shooter who killed five and injured 17 others during a 2022 attack on a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club was charged Tuesday with 50 counts of federal hate crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, had already been sentenced to life in prison last year after pleading guilty in June to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder in connection with the 19 November 2022 massacre at Club Q. Powerful victim impact statements before a Colorado Springs court described how Aldrich opened fire at the club before being overpowered by patrons.

Killed in the attack were Daniel Aston, 28, and Derrick Rump, 38, Kelly Loving, 40; Ashley Paugh, 35; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.

Aldrich on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the 50 hate crime charges and additional 24 firearms violations which followed an FBI investigation confirmed after Aldrich’s sentencing in state court – where he also pleaded guilty to state bias-based crime charges last year.

According to court filings unsealed Tuesday, a plea agreement has been reached in which Aldrich is expected to plead guilty and be sentenced on the same future court date. Federal prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty, according to court documents.

The threat of the death penalty in the federal system had been a ‘big part of what motivated’ Aldrich to plead guilty to state charges last year, District Attorney Michael Allen said at the time, AP reported.

The federal public defender’s office said it would not comment on individual cases.