Colorado Springs firefighter facing careless driving charge after woman's death at Dorchester Park

Nov. 11—A Colorado Springs firefighter has been charged with careless driving resulting in death after reportedly running over a woman at Dorchester Park last month, police announced in a press release Friday.

The firefighter, Wesley Cosgrove, drove over victim Margaret Miller while responding to a fire.

Fire crews were dispatched on Oct. 16 to Dorchester Park, where a man was reportedly attempting to start a fire. They found a fire on a tree stump off the main road. Crews called in a brush truck for assistance, since the fire truck was too big to take off the road.

Cosgrove, the brush truck driver, was unable to enter the park from the old parking lot, which was blocked off. He instead took a dirt path.

"Where the worn dirt path and grassy area meet, there was debris consisting of blankets and other items on the ground," the release states. "The brush truck attempted to turn west in this area. As the brush truck made the turn, it struck the victim, Margaret Miller, who was under the items on the ground."

CSFD personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Miller died on scene from her injuries. Colorado Springs police also reported to the scene.

Cosgrove is charged with careless driving resulting in death, a traffic misdemeanor. The investigation is ongoing.