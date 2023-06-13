Colorado Springs high school student killed in weekend shooting identified

Jun. 12—A Colorado Springs teenager killed in a weekend shooting on the east side of the city was identified Monday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Izak Jasso, 16, died Saturday night, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.

Officers were called to 100 block of Frost Lane, near Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard, around 8:35 p.m. after receiving a call for a shooting. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Jasso was a student at Mitchell High School, and was listed on the school's wrestling and football rosters.

Police have made no arrests.

Saturday's shooting death marked the 11th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2023, according to police. There were 25 homicides investigated at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.