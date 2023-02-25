Colorado Springs high school student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to school

Feb. 24—A Colorado Springs high school student was arrested Friday after allegedly bringing a handgun to campus, police said.

The student was arrested on "various weapons-related charges" at District 49's Sand Creek High School in the east part of the city, according to a police blotter entry and a letter to school parents obtained by The Gazette.

"Acting on information received through Safe2Tell, the student was found carrying a handgun. We want to assure you the firearm has been secured, and that students, staff, and guests are safe," the district said in its letter.

School staff and police were notified through a Safe2Tell report at 10:10 a.m. that a student was in possession of a handgun at the school.

"SCHS administrators immediately contacted our law enforcement partners and located the student in an SCHS classroom," the district said in its letter. "Administrators placed SCHS on a temporary hold while they searched the student and confirmed the student had a loaded handgun."

The student was then arrested, and the hold lifted shortly after 10:20 a.m., according to the district.

School officials do not know how the student obtained the gun.

"There is no ongoing concern for student or staff safety at this time," police said.

The incident at Sand Creek High School is at least the third this academic year in which a student was arrested at a Colorado Springs-area school for firearm possession.

A Sierra High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the District 2 school earlier this month. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a student who reportedly brought a handgun and ammunition to class at Evans Elementary in District 49 in October.

