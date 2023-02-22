Colorado Springs hotel employee accused of exposing himself to children

Feb. 21—An employee of a downtown Colorado Springs hotel was arrested Monday after allegedly exposing himself to two juveniles, according to the Colorado Springs police, who are asking the public for help in locating other potential victims.

Deangelo Terry, 22, allegedly approached the two juveniles Sunday in the pool area of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 402 S. Tejon St. Police said he exposed himself but left the area when he was unable to contact the two victims.

Terry, an employee of the hotel, was arrested by police Monday and has been charged with attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure, according to court records. He is due in court for a first hearing on March 1.

Police said Terry has lived and worked in the Colorado Springs area for several years and worked at the SpringHill Suites since June 2022.

The Crimes Against Children unit is seeking assistance locating additional witnesses or potential victims of Terry. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867.

