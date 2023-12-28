Colorado Springs Kwanzaa Celebration is happening every night through Sunday
African American culture is being celebrated this week in Colorado Springs. Today is the 2nd day of Kwanzaa.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
From value setting to checking in with accountability partners, here’s how therapists approach goals in their own lives.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Terran Orbital may be close to receiving a major payment from its biggest customer, CEO Marc Bell announced internally at a company-wide meeting earlier this month. Rivada Space Networks is in the final stages of closing funding to help fund a mega-constellation to be built by Terran at a cost of $2.4 billion, revenues that currently make up the vast majority of Terran's backlog. While Terran is pursuing other lucrative contracts that could comprise billions in work, its $2.4 billion contract with Rivada is by far the largest it has secured so far.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Aaron Gordon was bitten on his face and shooting hand by a dog but is in good condition, the Nuggets said.
Who are the players we should be targeting in deals? Who should we send out? We break down your options here, led by a disappointing Devils forward.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
We learned a lot about sex this year. Here are the things that fascinated us most.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Weight-loss drugs were this year's most searched health trend in Yahoo Search. Here's what you need to know about them.
The market kicks off a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.