Colorado Springs law enforcement leaders to host town hall this month: 'Building safe neighborhoods together'

Jun. 12—Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, an anti-crime nonprofit based in Colorado Springs, will hold a town hall meeting on June 20 to spread awareness about the organization and offer tips for community members looking to make their neighborhoods safer.

The free, public event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Carmel Community School, 1740 Pepperwood Drive.

Panelists will include Colorado Springs Deputy Police Chief Dave Edmonson; El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal; 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen; Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel; and Crime Stoppers Chairman Don Addy. Abbie Burke of FOX21 will serve as moderator. The Gazette is co-sponsoring the event, titled "Building Safe Neighborhoods Together."

"We know that the community can help law enforcement agencies fight crime if they report useful information," said Addy. "The town halls are really a means for us to spread the word about Crime Stoppers."

The nonprofit operates on the premise that, when a crime is committed, someone other than the offender knows about it and can provide enough information to help with an arrest, Addy said. Crime Stoppers works in conjunction with the Police Department and the Sheriff's Office, and offers cash rewards for effective tips.

Rewards are an integral part of the program, Addy said, because someone who witnesses a crime is often more likely to report it if there's an incentive involved. But the key component — which Addy takes very seriously — is anonymity.

"People who see something or know something oftentimes don't want to get involved for fear of reprisal or backlash," Addy said. "That's why anonymity is the most critical element of our whole program."

The June 20 event will be the second of four planned town hall meetings in 2023, Addy said.

"We're holding this one in the southeast part of the city, so that it will be more accessible to people who live in that region," he said. "We'll hold the other meeting in different places around the city.

"We think the more people know about us, the more likely they are to give us information. And the more tips we get, the more effective we are as a law enforcement tool."

Residents who can't make the meeting in person can attend online, officials said. To ask a question of the panelists, visit gazette.com/crime.