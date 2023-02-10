Colorado Springs man admits to killing wife in recording, claims confessions were coerced

Feb. 9—"How do you prove a homicide without a body," was the question prosecuting attorney Christina Perroni asked the jury during her opening statements Thursday morning in the trial of Dane Kallungi, who is accused of killing his wife Jepsy Kallungi in 2019.

Jepsy Kallungi went missing in March 2019, and has not been heard from since, but in 2021 Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico and charged with first-degree murder on suspicion of killing his wife.

The prosecution during its opening statement told the jury that despite Jepsy Kallungi's body never being found, there is more than enough evidence to convict Dane Kallungi of first-degree murder in the death of his wife. The prosecution went as far to state during opening statements that it knows Dane Kallungi strangled Jepsy Kallungi to death on March 20, 2019, put her body in the back of his car and buried her in Teller County the next day.