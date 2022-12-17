Colorado Springs man arrested on child exploitation charges

Dec. 16—A Colorado Springs man was arrested Thursday afternoon on child exploitation charges after uploading and distributing material, according to police.

In September, police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a suspect uploading "child sexual abuse material" using a "known online electronic service provider," police said.

On Thursday, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, consisting of detectives from CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and agents from Homeland Security, issued a search warrant in the 400 block of South Hancock Avenue and arrested 64-year-old James Wofford on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, police said.

Child sexual exploitation can be reported online at report.cybertip.org or by calling 1-800-843-5678.