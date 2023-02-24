Colorado Springs man arrested in fast-food burglary spree along the Front Range

Feb. 23—A Colorado Springs man was arrested in connection with a pattern of burglaries along the Front Range being investigated since January, according to Colorado Springs police.

The man is said to have targeted fast-food restaurants in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Castle Rock and Denver.

John Homesley was arrested at 1658 Keaton Lane in east Colorado Springs on suspicion of six counts of burglary, felony criminal mischief and felony theft, according to police.

Court records show that Homesley is in custody on a $200,000 bond. He has previously faced charges in El Paso County, including stalking and harassment.

Police said the ongoing investigation is a result of their focus on pattern crimes and prolific repeat offenders.

