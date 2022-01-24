Colorado Springs man charged with distributing child porn via Facebook when he lived in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - A man from Colorado Springs, Colo. was arrested and charged in New Mexico for allegedly distributing child pornography via Facebook.

Eduardo Ochoa Sanchez, 18, was arrested in Colorado Springs in January then transferred to the El Paso County Detention Center then into the Doña Ana County Detention Center last week. Sanchez is charged with one count of possession of visual medium of sexual exploitation and one count of distribution of visual medium of sexual exploitation of children.

According to an affidavit, Sanchez exchanged pornographic images of children with another man via Facebook's Messenger app when he lived in Las Cruces last year.

Police said in the affidavit he used the account to exchange and negotiate for several images and videos in March 2021. The affidavit showed a Messenger chat wherein Sanchez allegedly sent a pornographic video depicting two children in an attempt to receive child pornography from another person.

The chat was flagged for child pornography weeks after the exchange by an electronic service provider and sent to the police, the affidavit stated. Sanchez's Facebook account was frozen immediately after the exchange, the affidavit stated. Sanchez was scheduled for a first appearance in the Doña Ana Magistrate Court on Jan. 24, 2021. As of Monday morning, Sanchez was being held without bond.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

