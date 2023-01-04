Colorado Springs man faces manslaughter charge in connection with 'accidental' shooting

Jan. 3—A reported accidental shooting on Christmas Eve resulted in the 54th homicide of Colorado Springs' deadliest year on record, according to police.

Jesus Gonzalez Martinez, 18, died at an area hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound on Dec. 24, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police. Dylan Miller, 26, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with Gonzalez Martinez's death.

Just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were called to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point, just west of Colorado Springs Airport, police said. When they arrived, they found Gonzalez Martinez, who had "a critical injury from a gunshot wound." He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

Miller, who had remained at the scene along with multiple witnesses, was taken into custody and booked on the manslaughter charge, police said.

In 2022, Colorado Springs saw a record number of homicides for the third straight year. There were 44 killings in 2021, which surpassed the previous record of 39, set in 2020.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this active investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 800-222-8477.