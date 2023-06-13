Colorado Springs man found not guilty of murder in strangulation death of man

Jun. 12—An El Paso County jury on Monday found Luke Herndon, 34, not guilty of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of Kelty Marron, 41, court records show.

At Herndon's preliminary hearing in December, Colorado Springs police Officer Dustin Canaan testified that officers responded to a call around 7:50 p.m. Oct. 10 regarding an assault at 19 E. Cimarron St. When officers arrived they discovered Marron's body.

Canaan said he detained Herndon, and that Herndon confessed to him a short time later.

Canaan testified that an argument led to Marron's death. Herndon became concerned that Marron was attempting to reach for a knife, so he put him in a "cross collar strangle" for only a few seconds until he was unconscious.

At the preliminary hearing, Colorado Springs police Officer Mike Lee testified that police found a knife under Marron's body after the incident.

A forensic pathologist with El Paso County, Emily Russell, told the court at the preliminary hearing that Marron was killed via strangulation.

During cross-examination, Herndon's defense attempted to argue that alcohol could have played a role in Marron's death. But Russell said that while Marron was very intoxicated, there was "no possibility" he would have died without being strangled.

Herndon's defense also argued at the preliminary hearing that he was justified in his use of violence because there was a genuine concern for his safety during the altercation, and that Herndon and Marron were friends.

Herndon has been in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond since his arrest in October. He was expected to be released Monday after being acquitted.