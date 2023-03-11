Colorado Springs man gets decades in prison for killing wife after judge reluctantly accepts plea deal

Mar. 10—An El Paso County judge on Friday reluctantly accepted a plea agreement for David Mitchell, who was accused of killing his estranged wife Melody Horton last year.

"I do accept the terms of the plea agreement, I pause before I do that though," Judge Erin Sokol said at the end of Mitchell's sentencing hearing. "Because, I believe this is a case of first-degree murder."

In December, Mitchell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as two violent-crime sentence enhancements for killing his wife, Horton.

Mitchell was initially charged with first-degree murder when on June 24 he picked up Horton, 44, under the ruse of taking her to buy a new phone and go shopping, the prosecution said. Instead, moments after picking her up in his car, Mitchell shot her seven times, killing her.

Mitchell then drove himself and Horton's body to the El Paso County jail, where he initially planned to kill himself in the parking lot to ensure their bodies would be found, according to the prosecution.

However, when Mitchell arrived he decided to walk inside the jail and turn himself in. Police records indicate Mitchell told deputies he "could not muster the courage to shoot himself," after turning himself in.

Several family members of Horton's — including her mother, father, siblings and cousins — spoke to the court prior to the sentencing. They advocated for Mitchell to get the maximum possible penalty of 60 years in prison under terms of the plea agreement.

"He took the coward's path," Horton's brother said. "She was a daughter, sister and mother to five children."

"Your children's lives have been destroyed," Horton's sister said while speaking directly to Mitchell.

"It was too hard to write a statement," Horton's mother said. "My heart hurts. ... He did not deserve my daughter."

"He got what he wanted," Horton's father said. "I only wish we still had the death penalty."

Three of Horton's children — ages 12, 9 and 7 — wrote letters to the court to address sentencing.

"I'm infuriated by what you did to my mother," Horton's 12-year-old daughter wrote. "You had no right to do that."

Prior to Sokol issuing her ruling on sentencing, prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Harwood gave argument for giving Mitchell the full 60-year sentence, and addressed the decision to offer a plea deal in the case.

Harwood stated the choice to issue a plea deal was to give Horton's family "finality" in the case, and to allow that to happen sooner rather than later.

"It was a difficult decision offering a plea," Harwood said. "This is one of the most callus crimes that I've ever seen ... I don't recall having a murder case that was so cold."

Defense attorney David Donnelly spoke to the court as well, advocating for Mitchell to receive the lowest possible sentence as part of the plea agreement, 48 years in the Department of Corrections.

Donnelly said that Mitchell had a great deal of remorse for the choice to kill Horton, and that "health issues" which derailed Mitchell's life were a primary driver in his ultimate decision to kill his wife.

Mitchell also made a brief statement to the court before Sokol's ruling:

"I do seriously regret the actions I took," said Mitchell, who was largely quiet and unemotional throughout the hearing. "There are no words to explain the sorrow and pain that I caused."

Sokol went on to describe her ruling as "not a difficult sentence for me today," and stated that Donnelly "frankly, doesn't have much to work with here," opting to give Mitchell the full 60 years in the Department of Corrections: 38 years for the second-degree murder charge and 22 years for the first-degree assault charge.

Sokol ruled that the two sentences will run consecutively, meaning the 22-year sentence won't begin until the conclusion of Mitchell's 38-year sentence.

"You went lengths to make this happen ... it was not impulsive in any way shape or form," Sokol said while issuing the sentence. "This was one of the most cold-blooded murders we will see in the 4th Judicial District.

"I do not believe there is true remorse or guilt."