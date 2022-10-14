Colorado Springs man offered to help woman before raping, killing her: Affidavit

Oct. 13—A Colorado Springs man faces a first-degree murder charge after police say he raped and killed a woman before hiding her body in his garage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gregory Alan Whittemore, 39, was arrested Monday, hours after an argument and ensuing fit of "rage" led him to kill 27-year-old Allison Scarfone, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.

Scarfone's death was one of three killings reported within the same hour Monday.